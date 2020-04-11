|
|
Kevin R. MacDonald of Braintree, originally from South Boston, died April 8, 2020, at the age of 63, after battling Leukemia. Kevin was an avid boxer and fought in the 1980 Golden Gloves. He also enjoyed working out and was a longtime member of the Bay Shore Gym in Braintree. He worked as a stagehand in Boston and was a member of I.A.T.S.E Local 11. Kevin had a special place in his heart for animals and loved vacationing in Aruba. He is survived by his best friend in life, Kim Carle. He was the son of the late George and Vivian MacDonald; loving brother of George J. MacDonald and his wife Kathy Good of Swampscott, Maureen F. O'Brien and her husband Michael of Falmouth, and the late Warren D. MacDonald; uncle of Shane O'Brien and his girlfiend Maddie Bargantine. A memorial service will be held in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home in Weymouth at a later date. Donations in memory of Kevin may be made to the , 70 Walnut St., Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Kevin's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020