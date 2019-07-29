|
|
Lauren C. (Gray) Coughlan, of Braintree, formerly of So. Weymouth, passed away suddenly on July 24, 2019 at the age of 47. Born in Boston and raised in Weymouth, Lauren graduated from Weymouth South High School. Lauren was the office manager for an insurance company for many years. Lauren was actively involved in Braintree Youth Sports for several years while her kids were involved with sports. She had a passion for boating, cooking and she was a fabulous entertainer, however, spending time with her family and friends is what brought her the most joy. A devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend, Lauren will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Lauren was the beloved wife of Brian J. Coughlan. Loving mother of Bryanna Catherine Coughlan and Brendan Patrick Coughlan, both of Braintree. Dear daughter of James and Sally Gray of Kingston. Devoted sister of Daniel T. Gray and his wife Janet of Braintree, Donna M. Vella and her husband Robert of Bourne and James M. Gray of Holbrook. Daughter-in-law of Jerry Coughlan of Weymouth and the late Evelyn Coughlan. Sister-in-law of Anne Marie Malfi and her husband Tom of Pa., Kathleen Dichiara and her husband Stephen of R.I. and Michael Coughlan and his wife Lisa of Braintree. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, July 30, from 4 | 8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass celebrated on Wednesday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial in the Braintree Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to website https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-lauren-coughlan . For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from July 29 to Aug. 5, 2019