|
|
Liza G. Cruz, 82, passed away at home in Braintree, surrounded by her loving family on February 28, 2020. She was born February 24, 1938, in Manila, Philippines. She was the daughter of Pablo Garcia and his wife Mamerta Manabat, both of Manila. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Nestor P. Cruz. One of many siblings, Liza is survived by the last remaining relatives of her brother Guillermo (Chi) Manabat Garcia of the Philippines and her sister Zosima Garcia Aguilar of California. Liza was a nurse for the Norfolk County Hospital, Braintree, and devout member of St. Francis of Assisi. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Ann and her husband Spyros Braoudakis of Braintree; her sons, Alx Cruz of Braintree and Amos Cruz and his wife Nancy of Wrentham. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Sarah Cruz, Meritt Cruz, Bostony Braoudakis, and Padriac Cruz. Visiting hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at the Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington Street, Braintree. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at St. Francis of Assisi, 856 Washington Street, Braintree.
Published in Braintree Forum from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020