Lois M. (Canning) Perry, age 80, of Cocoa, Fla., formerly of Braintree and Quincy, Mass., died peacefully, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the John Adams HealthCare Center in Quincy, in the comfort of her loving family. Lois was born in Brockton, Mass., to the late John and Julia (White) Canning. She was raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1957. She had lived in Cocoa, Fla., for twenty-four years, previously in Braintree for over twenty-five years, and earlier in Quincy. As a young woman, Lois was the owner and operator of the Lois Canning School of Dance in Quincy for several years. She went on to work as a contract specialist with the Grossman Companies for nineteen years. Lois loved the ocean and enjoyed boating. She was a member, with her husband Bob, of the Town River Yacht Club in Quincy. Most of all, she was dedicated to her family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife for fifty years of Robert V. Perry, Q.F.D., retired. Devoted mother of Pamela Murphy of East Bridgewater, Mass., John Murphy and his wife Annemarie of Weymouth, Mass., James Murphy and his wife Mary of Wareham, Mass., Jeffrey Perry of Kingston, Mass., Robert V. Perry, Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Largo, Fla., Glenn Perry and his former wife Sheila, Lynneann Showers, all of Plymouth, Mass., Stephen Perry and his wife Karen of Wareham, and the late Michael Perry and his wife Patricia of Plymouth. Loving grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Beverly Holbrook of Kingston and Judi Schlicting and her husband Stephen of Pembroke, Mass. Lois is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A prayer service will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Thursday, November 21 at 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the funeral home prior to the service from 3-6 p.m. Interment private. For those who wish, donations in Lois' memory may be made to the Alzheimers Fund at the John Adams HealthCare Center, 211 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA 02169. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the professional nursing staff and health care providers at the John Adams HealthCare Center for their loving care and dedication for Lois. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Braintree Forum from Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, 2019