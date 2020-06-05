Loretta Dee Googins, 79, of Braintree formerly of Waltham, passed away on June 4, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Braintree. Dee was the daughter of the late Loretta Jensen and Harold Googins. Beloved sister of Harold "Roy" Googins and his wife Marta of Braintree and the late Patricia Mellen of Macungie, Pa. Wonderful aunt of Debbra and Frank Baker, Christopher and Kathryn Googins, Rebecca Donahue, Gregory and Erica Googins, Steven, Richard, Daniel and Debbra Karchin. Great-aunt to Thomas Miller, Arianna Miller, Crystal Karchin, Shawn and Riley Donahue, Nathaniel Nemes, Christopher and Evan Googins, and Jake, Josh, and Trever Googins. Dear friend of Corinne Fasano. Dee was employed by GTE Sylvania for 45 years in security. Per Dee's wishes, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers or donations, please share kindness in Dee's memory during these unprecedented times. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Jun. 5 to Jun. 12, 2020.