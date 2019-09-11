|
Margaret A. Peg (Keegan) Murphy, age 86, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully, Monday, September 9, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born and raised in Quincy, to the late William and Laura (McPhee) Keegan. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1951. She had lived in Braintree for fifty-eight years, previously in Quincy. Peg was a dedicated homemaker, mother of twelve, and active in her community. She was also a woman of great faith and a longtime active parishioner of Saint Thomas More Church in Braintree where she was an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion and, throughout the years, had served and volunteered in various capacities. Peg was also a member and past prefect of the Saint Thomas More Ladies Sodality. She was dedicated to her family, especially to her much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife of the late John J. Murphy, Jr., Capt., Quincy Fire Dept., Retired. Devoted mother of twelve children, Kathleen M. Murphy and her companion Sonny Indeck of Braintree, Kevin J. Murphy, Chief, Braintree Fire Dept., Retired and his wife Sarah of Braintree, Michael W. Murphy, MA State Police, Retired and his wife Patti of Rockland, Brian J. Murphy of Braintree, John P. Murphy, Chief, Scituate Fire Dept. and his wife Genevieve of Scituate, Patricia M. Murphy and her companion John Hartmann of Braintree, Matthew J. Murphy and his wife Dawn of Westfield, Brenda L. Murphy and her companion Phil Charlton of Onset; and pre-deceased by Thomas P. Murphy, Mary C. Murphy, Sharon A. Murphy, and infant son Sean Murphy. Loving grandmother of Joseph, Adam, and James Antonowicz, Caitlin Valair, Ryan Murphy, Erin Clark, Amanda Hall and Brian Murphy, Jr., Lillian Murphy, Maxwell, Madison, Meghan and Marlow Murphy, T.J., Tayla and Troy Isaac. Peg was also the cherished great grandmother of twenty-two great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Laura Jean Horn of Pembroke and her late husband Alfred Horn, Karen Curtin and her husband Lawrence of Braintree, Judith Hanna and her husband Richard of Abington. Peg is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Thomas More Church,7 Hawthorn Road, Braintree on Friday, September 13th at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held in Saint Thomas More Church on Thursday from 3 | 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pegs memory may be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Braintree Forum from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019