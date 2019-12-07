|
Margaret H. (Pucci) "Peg" O'Connor of Braintree, died peacefully at home on December 4, 2019, at the age of 96. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to the late John J. O'Connor Sr.; loving mother of Maureen Paradis and her husband Roger of N.J., Dennis F. O'Connor and his wife Donna of Conn., John J. O'Connor Jr. and his wife Jo Anne of Hanover, Denise Sheahan and her husband Denis of Mansfield and Tracy J. O'Connor-Rabby and her husband John of Braintree; cherished Nana of 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; devoted daughter to the late Frank and Mary Pucci; caring sister and last survivor of her 4 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Peg's family would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers, Karen, Shirley and Lisa, who have given so much care and compassion over these past few years. Peg grew up in South Boston and moved to Braintree, where she lived for 66 years. She loved spending time on the beach and summered in Dennis Port for 55 years and was a snowbird spending the last 31 winters on Marco Island, Fla. Peg focused her life on caring for others and cherished the time she spent with family and friends. Peg will be remembered for her famous one liners and great sense of humor. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peg may be made to South Shore Elder Services, 159 Bay State Drive, Braintree, MA 02184. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Braintree Forum from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2019