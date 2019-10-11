|
Margaret "Peggy" (Cullinane) O'Brien of Braintree, and more recently of Whitman, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019, at age 96, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Joseph E. O'Brien, who died on October 9, 1986. She was the daughter of the late Timothy and Margaret (Kenny) Cullinane of Dorchester. Peggy is survived by her sons, Robert O'Brien and partner Mary Daley of Westfield and Edward O'Brien and wife Kathy of Whitman; and her daughters, Joanne Higgins and husband Fred of Cohasset and Carol Jensen and husband Jeff of Hanson. Margaret was the loving grandmother of Chrissy, Kristin, Michael and Katelyn O'Brien, Kerry Lavin, Ashley, Ryan and Kelly Jensen and Kimberly Higgins. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Annabel, Kayden, Damon and Parker. She was predeceased by her brothers, Edward, John and Fred Cullinane. Peggy grew up in Roxbury and later Dorchester, married on New Years Day 1944 and spent the next two years working in the Franklin, Ind., VA hospital alongside husband Joe. Peg and Joe eventually relocated to Braintree where they raised their family. She had a great love for her family, friends and life and was always eager to hear how everyone was doing. In her earlier years, Peggy was also an avid volunteer, an area organizer of annual March of Dime drives and a Cub Scout den mother. Peggy was an entrepreneur selling her homemade candles and holiday decorations to Filene's in downtown Boston. She also had a love for antiques and owned two antique/second hand stores in the Quincy area. In the past few years, she was a frequent attendee of Irish Cultural Center events in Canton especially their monthly Mass and breakfast. She enjoyed her later years spending many afternoons at the Braintree, Quincy Southern Artery, Whitman and Hanson senior centers. She also enjoyed the summer outdoor band concerts throughout the South Shore. Last but not least, Peggy's children wish to offer their sincere thanks to Peg's caregivers, who showed her such love and compassion in her last years, and for making everyday so special for Peggy. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Thomas More Church, Braintree, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. Donations in memory of Margaret may be made to Friends of Hanson Multi Service Senior Center Day Program, 132 Maquan Street, Hanson, MA 02341 or Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Braintree Forum from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019