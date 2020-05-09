|
|
Maria (Psomopoulos) Tassiopoulos, age 78, of Braintree, passed away May 2, 2020 of COVID-19. Maria was born in Stemnitsa, Arcadia, Greece and immigrated to the United States in 1970. She was the wife of the late Peter Tassiopoulos. Maria is survived by her daughter Joanne and her husband Steven Hall; daughter Angela and her husband James Orfanos; and by her grandchildren William and Katherine Hall, and Evangelos and Theodore Orfanos. She is also survived by siblings Argiris Psomopoulos, Andreas Psomopoulos, Efthimios Psomopoulos, and Vasiliki Papadimitriou, all of Greece. She was the sister of the late Ioannis Psomopoulos, late Panagiotis Psomopoulos, and late Politimi Matsika. Sister-in-law of Helen and Anastasios Sideropoulos. She is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, here and in Greece. Maria was a member of St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church in Braintree for many years. She was known for her baking skills and made the best baklava ever. Due to current restrictions, graveside services were held for immediate family and friends. Arrangements under the direction of Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from May 9 to May 17, 2020