1/1
Marie Benedetti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Benedetti, age 93, of Braintree, passed into eternal life, Saturday, October 31, 2020, at home. Born in Quincy to Italian immigrants, she was raised and educated in Quincy. Marie was a graduate of Quincy High School and Radcliffe College. She had lived in Braintree for over fifty years. Marie was employed as an executive for the former New England Telephone Company for many years. Following her retirement, she served as an administrative assistant to the chief in the office of the Braintree Fire Department. She was a longtime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Marie was a wonderful and talented pianist, and loved spending time with her family and friends. Marie was a source of joy, kindness, comfort, wisdom, and faith to those who were fortunate to have known her. Beloved daughter of the late John and Rita (Ciardelli) Benedetti. Devoted sister of A. Jean Marinelli of Quincy and the late Louise E. Logan. Marie is also survived by her loving nephews, Frank A. Marinelli, Esq. and his family of Braintree, Peter S. Marinelli, Esq. and his family of Wrentham. She was predeceased by her nephew, John P. Marinelli. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, November 4, from 5 - 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. Graveside services at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy, will be conducted privately. For those who wish, donations in Marie's memory may be made to South Shore Elder Services, 1515 Washington Street, Braintree, MA 02184. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Braintree Forum from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved