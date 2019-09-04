|
Marjorie Elsie (Drollett) Atwood, passed away on August 30, 2019. Margie worked most of her life as a Rate Clerk for the Railroad. And she worked for a short time with the Schmid Co. in Randolph, Mass. Margie touched many lives with her kindness and was loved by all who knew her. She was the daughter of the late Frank W. and Helen (Winstead) Drollett. Sister of the late Frank W. Drollett, Jr.; Wife of the late Bernard Atwood. She is by niece Lori Wendland and her husband Philip, a niece Dawna NiFong, and a nephew Wayne A. Drollett of Florida. A cousin Albert A. Drollett and his wife Betty, "Betty took exceptional care of Margie during the last years of Margie's life", of Carver, two step-grandchildren Joshua and Alyssa Atwood and a former step-daughter in law, Christine Farrell-O'Reilly. Marjorie was born in Braintree, and lived most of her life in Braintree before moving to Laurelwood in the Pine Hills, Plymouth, where she received excellent care. A special thank you to all at AVITA at Laurelwood, and to Beacon Hospice, for the excellent care and love you all showed to Margie. The Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels of Braintree, will be handling her arrangements. A gathering of friends and family on September 5, at 9:30 a.m. leaving for the Blue Hills Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree where a graveside funeral service will be conducted by Reverend Scott Killian of the South Congregational Church of Braintree.
Published in Braintree Forum from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019