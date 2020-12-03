Mary Elizabeth (Melville) McKinney, formerly of Braintree and South Weymouth, entered into eternal life peacefully, at the age of 99, on November 30, 2020. Born in Brockton, she lived in Braintree for more than 50 years with her loving husband John J. McKinney Jr. (deceased) and their four children. Mary was a devoted wife and mother who found no greater joy than spending time with her family. She was a woman of strong Catholic faith and an avid reader. Mary worked for the New England Telephone Co. for 24 years and later for the Braintree School Dept. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and generous spirit and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Mary is survived by her son, John F. McKinney and his wife Renee of Oregon; daughters, Marybeth Mainelli and her husband Michael of Rhode Island, Patty Winger and her husband Richard of Colorado, and Janet Simopoulos and her husband Louis of Massachusetts. Mary also leaves six grandchildren, Jacob, Mia, Leora, Heather, Carrie and Tina. Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held at a later date in honor and remembrance of Mary's life. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com
