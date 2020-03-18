|
|
Mary J. Knoll (LaBelle), of Braintree, died peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020. Mary is the beloved wife of the late Arthur P. Knoll and loving mother of Arthur P. Knoll, Jr., Joseph A. Knoll, Judith M. O'Brien (Knoll) and Michael T. Knoll as well as many cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. Born in Lowell, MA she later moved to Quincy where she met her husband, "the boy next door". In her early adult years she attended Boston State College and worked as an operator for the telephone company. She later went on to work side by side with her husband at their family bakery. Mary was very active in St. Clare Parish running the confirmation program, developing the mother's and children's program as well as many other roles in her position of Pastoral Assistant. Mary was a loving mother instilling in her children the value of family and how to be respectful and caring of others, and many other selfless values she led by example daily. There are few people in this world that reflected the faith that mom lived throughout her life and leaves us all with. Please join us to celebrate Mary's life on Thursday, March 19, for a visiting hour from 9 -10 a.m. at the Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree, MA. Followed by a funeral Mass At 10:30 a.m. at The Church of St. Clare, 1244 Liberty St. in Braintree. Burial will follow at Braintree Cemetery. Please note that during this time of COVID-19 restrictions visiting hours and funeral services are open to family members only, but please keep in mind the current mandated restrictions that are in place. The family will have a celebration of Mary's life at a future date and are looking forward to being together with the many lives she has touched and honoring her life at that time. Thank you for your understanding, but we want what is safest for your families as well as ours.
Published in Braintree Forum from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020