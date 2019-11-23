|
Mary Joan (Eaton) Zanca, of Braintree for the past 50 years, formerly of Brockton, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 76. Born in Boston, Mary grew up in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School. Mary was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend to everyone she encountered. She was a crossing guard for 42 years at the Flaherty Elementary School in Braintree and loved watching all "her kids" grow up and start families of their own. Family was all that mattered to Mary and she excelled at making everyone feel loved and special. She sacrificed so that those she loved could have more. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Mary was the loving mother of Joseph Zanca and his wife Lisa of Braintree, Barbara Mitchell and her husband Douglas of Braintree, Thomas Zanca and his wife Kristin of OK and Joanne Zanca. Daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (Heim) Eaton. Devoted sister of Robert Eaton of Hanover, Richard Eaton of Hanson, John Eaton of Braintree and Ann Pitty of Weymouth. Also survived by her 13 cherished grandchildren, Joey, Andria, Jack, Brock, Dylan, Taylor, Kerri, Allison, Alex, Addison, Jeremy, Jeffrey and Jessica. Former wife of Robert F. Zanca. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, November 25, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will be private. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019