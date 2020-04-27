|
|
Mary K. (Ahearn) Gavin, of Braintree, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, at the age 84. Born and raised in Braintree, Mary graduated from Braintree High School and continued to live in Braintree throughout her life. Mary married Robert "Bob" Gavin in 1960 and enjoyed a wonderful life filled with joy and happiness. Mary was the loving mother to their four children, Dan Gavin, Cheryl MacDonald, Merrilee Stewart and Stacey Ryan and grandmother "Nana Mary" to Brooke, Liana and Erik MacDonald, Sarah Ryan and Gavin Stewart. Mary was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Haley, Owen and Connor Doherty. Beautiful inside and out, Mary will always be remembered by her beautiful smile, sparkling blue eyes, her generosity and love of life. Mary was employed for many years by Macy's in Braintree, where she made many lifelong friends. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, shopping and watching movies. The highlight of Mary's day was joining her girlfriends for coffee at the Dunkin Donuts in Braintree. She loved to travel and would stop at nothing, given the opportunity, to jump on a plane and explore the world. Mary had a kind heart, beautiful smile and was loved by all. Even though, Mary will be sadly missed by all, one can honestly say that she truly lived life to the fullest. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, Mary's family will honor and remember her life privately at a graveside service in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. A memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2020