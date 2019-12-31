Home

McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
856 Washington St.
Braintree, MA
Mary Lou Grady, age 91, of Braintree passed away peacefully at her son Patrick's home, Dec. 29, 2019, surrounded by loving family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 54 years, John. She was the devoted mother of Michael and his wife Ellen, Richard and his wife Lauren, Patrick and his wife Nadia, and Peter and his wife Renee. She was the beloved grandmother, fondly called Nanny to ten grandchildren, Meaghan, Katie, Dennis, Brianna, Kevin, Sean, Erin, Matthew, Neil and Jack. She also leaves behind twelve great-grandchildren whom she adored. Born in Boston, she lived in Braintree for over 70 years. Mary loved spending time in her Braintree yard and even made sure to get a bit of raking in this fall. Her biggest joy was her family. A master knitter, she always had a project in process and made sure every one of her family members had a hand knitted Nanny afghan blanket. She was a proud member of Teamsters Union Local 25, working at Bradlee's distribution center for over 20 years. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 2, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin Street (Rte. 37), Braintree, prior to the Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Mary's name to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in Braintree Forum from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020
