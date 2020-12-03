1/1
Maryanne Akins
Maryanne (Sullivan) Akins, of Brooksville, Fla., formerly of Falmouth, Mass., and Braintree, Mass., passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020, at the age of 80. Born in Cambridge, Mass., Maryanne graduated from Archbishop Williams High School and then went on to earn her bachelor's degree in Nursing from Boston State College. She worked as a registered nurse for many years, including her time as a nursing instructor at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, prior to her retirement. A devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Maryanne will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Maryanne was the loving mother of Peter Akins Jr. and his late wife Cecelia of East Bridgewater, Mass., Donna Walsh and her husband John of Boston, James Akins of Plymouth, Mass., and Thomas Akins and his wife Karen of Braintree, Mass. Devoted sister of Mark Sullivan, Janet Blakely, Jean Barrett, Edward Sullivan, Jack Sullivan, David Sullivan and the late Judy Howard. Beloved "Nani" to Timothy, Shauna and Kelly Akins, Taylor Buckley, Coleman Walsh, Stephen, Ryan and Cory Akins and Amanda and Andrew Akins and "Great Nani" to Charlotte and Vincent. Also survived by her beloved dog "Holly". Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice House, c/o Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.

Published in Braintree Forum from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
