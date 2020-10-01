1/
Michael A. Doheny
Michael was a Braintree High School Hall of Famer and beloved Braintree Youth Soccer Coach. Michael Doheny ("DO DO"), passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, September 24th, at the age of 76. Born in County Cork, Ireland, Michael emigrated to the United States at the age of 15 (1959). He graduated from Braintree High School and attended Bentley College before going on to work as a sales representative, for over 30 years, at Foley Fish in South Boston. Michael was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine (Stoltz) Doheny, and the loving father of the late Sean and Patricia Doheny. He is survived by his two beloved sisters, Noreen J. Bennett and her companion Jay Woodworth of Braintree, Elizabeth P. Cleary and her husband Joseph of Braintree; and his beloved nephews Ryan Cleary of Bristol, CT, Matthew Cleary and his fianc Amanda Reczek of Quincy; and his cherished niece Shannon (Cleary) Footer and her husband Owen of Brooklyn, NY. For health and safety reasons due to COVID-19 restrictions, Michael's graveside service will be private. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to his favorite charity, Saint Jude's Hospital (https://www.stjude. org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html), or to Braintree Youth Soccer, P.O. Box 850725, Braintree, MA 02185.

Published in Braintree Forum from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
