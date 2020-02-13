|
|
Michael John "Bubbs" Walsh IV, 34, of Braintree passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. He was the beloved brother of Kerin, Bridget and husband Andrew, Mikaela and husband Mason, and Delia; cherished husband of Margaret Walsh of Milton. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was born February 11, 1985 in Boston, to Michael and Sheila Walsh, and was a graduate of Deerfield Academy in 2004 and University of Vermont in 2010. He was a First Lieutenant in the Massachusetts Army National Guard 164th Transportation Battalion and a new member of Local 7 Ironworkers in Boston. Michael was a lover of animals, rock climbing, and all things Star Wars. An avid traveler and scuba diver, Mike's biggest dream was to visit the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. While he was a talented athlete and loved his heavy metal music, Bubbs was a self-proclaimed nerd and voracious reader, meticulously organizing his comics (or graphic novels). Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday 1-5 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, followed by a funeral home service at 5 p.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to one of the causes Mike was passionate about, the Scituate Animal Shelter (scituateanimalshelter.org), the Coral Reef Alliance (coral.org), or a donation to your local library. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in Braintree Forum from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020