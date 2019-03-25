Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Naczas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. Naczas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael W. Naczas Obituary
Michael W. Naczas, age 60, a longtime Braintree resident, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at home. Michael was born in Boston and was raised and educated in Hyde Park and Braintree schools. He graduated from Braintree High School and had lived in Braintree for forty-five years. He enjoyed plants, gardening and animals. Beloved son of the late Michael J. and Elizabeth T. (Romaniuk) Naczas. Devoted brother of Joseph V. "Joe" Naczas of Hyde Park. At the request of the family, funeral arrangements were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michaels memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269 Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, One Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Braintree Forum from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now