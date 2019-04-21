|
|
Miriam Grondin, 97, of Braintree, died peacefully in her sleep April 19, 2019 following a short illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert O. Grondin Born and raised in Boston, Miriam was the eldest of three children born to the late James and Ileene (Wilson) West. She worked as a school cafeteria manager at the Donald E. Ross Elementary School, the Noah Torrey School, and Braintree High School before retiring in 1991. She was an active member of Christ Church, Episcopal in Quincy for more than 70 years, where she served as past president of both the Mothers Club and the Womens Guild, and taught Sunday school and confirmation classes for many years. For the past 56 years she has served as director of the Altar Guild and also served as treasurer of the Diocesan Altar Guild. She especially enjoyed participating as a member of the Christ Church Bowling League. She had volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, and together with her daughter Diane, was a member of Daughters of the King. Loving mother of Diane M. Grondin of So Weymouth, Wayne R. Grondin of N. Fort Myers, Fla., the late Russell S. Grondin and Annette M. Allen and her husband Rodger of E. Waterboro, Maine. Dear sister of the late: James E. West and Constance Connolly. Sister-in-law of Lorraine Carvalho of Davenport, Fla. and the late Claire Johnson. She was the cherished grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 10, with 1 great great-granddaughter. She was eagerly anticipating the birth of her 11th great grandchild due in June, and will be lovingly missed by her many dear friends and church family. Her funeral, to which relatives and friends cordially invited, will be held Wednesday, April 24, at 11 a.m. in Christ Church, Episcopal, 12 Quincy Ave., Quincy Center. Visitation will be held inside the church one hour prior to the start of the funeral, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will take place privately a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Miriams memory may be made to: Christ Church Memorial Fund, 12 Quincy Ave, Quincy MA 02169 Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service HamelLydon.com
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2019