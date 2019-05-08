|
Newman E. "Al" Walton Jr. of Braintree, passed away peacefully after a life well lived, on Friday, May 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 90 years of age. Newman "Al" was born in Syracuse, N.Y., January 24, 1929, son of the late Bernice (Bumps) Walton and Newman E. Walton. He grew up in Dorchester and later moved to Braintree, where he lived for 65 years. He proudly served his country as a United States Marine. Even after leaving the Corps, its profound influence on him was continuously evident. The important values of honor, courage, and commitment guided him throughout his life. Al graduated from Boston English High School, and later from Boston University. He spent his long career working for various companies as a Chemical Engineer. Before his retirement, he was most recently employed by Merck & Co., Inc. Many knew Mr. Walton as a longtime Braintree Little League coach, Scout leader, Church League Basketball coach and general all-around good guy. Al was an avid stamp and coin collector. In his younger days, he enjoyed bowling leagues, golf and traveling. He had a deep admiration for Winston Churchill, loved large family gatherings, his Red Sox or Red Flops (depending on the day), his comfy chair, Blue Bloods on TV, ice cream and scratch tickets. He was most content when vacationing or making improvements to the family cottage, "Fern Hill Lodge", in Antrim, N.H. He will always be loved, never forgotten and forever missed. Al cared deeply for his family. He was the Patriarch of an adoring Walton Fan Club. He was the beloved husband of almost 33 years to Carol (Beebe) Walton of Braintree; proud and devoted father of Nancy (Walton) Davis (Glenn) of Ashburnham, Alan Walton (Kathy) of Mendon, Scott Walton (Lisa) of Methuen; loving stepfather to Kristi Frisbee of Pembroke and Gina Johnson (Charles) of Manchester, N.H.; treasured grandfather of Kaitlyn, Zachery and Elise Walton, Amanda and Gregory Walton, Allison Garber (Mathew), Savannah Bynum, Krystle Charland (Dustin), Jillian and Trevor Davis, Emily Casella, Lisa and Noelle Walton and Eric and Britney Frisbee; cherished great-grandfather to Lilah, Sadie, Caroline, and Daryl. He is also survived by his caring daughter-in-law, Susan Walton of Marion; his sister, Marilyn Walton of Fla.; as well as many nieces and nephews; and his constant canine companion and foot warmer, Baxter. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 31 years, E. Pauline Walton, and cherished son, Bruce Walton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree, from 5-8 p.m. A celebration of Al's life will follow on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the South Congregational Church, 1075 Washington St., Braintree. Burial will be at the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Charitable contributions may be made in Newman's name to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle, VA 22172.
Published in Braintree Forum from May 8 to May 15, 2019