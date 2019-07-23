|
|
Nishan Aghajanian, a retired General of the United States Air Force and longtime resident of Braintree, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, in the presence of his loving family. He was 2 days shy of his 89th birthday. He is survived by Beatrice (Fashjian), formerly of Worcester, his wife of 67 years; his three children, Michael and his wife Elizabeth from Laguna Niguel, Calif., Diane and her husband Bob Burke from Scituate and David and his wife Vicki of Hanson; his six grandchildren, Alexandra, Nicholas, Matthew, Alyssa, Mark, and Mikayla (and her spouse John); and his three great-grandchildren, Braelynn, Declan, and Charlotte. In his 89 years, he was the American dream personified. Nick, the son of an immigrant shoe factory worker, was born in New York City and raised in a cramped apartment in Chelsea. At age 18, he enlisted in the Army and was promptly shipped to France and Germany, where he aided in the reconstruction activities during the aftermath of World War II. After being honorably discharged from the Army he joined the Air Force Reserve rising from enlisted man to Brigadier General. In 1965, he bought a cozy home in Braintree, where he and his wife Beatrice, raised their daughter and two sons. He was a man of sharp intellect and quick wit, of honor and integrity - attributes that served him well in life. When he wasn't spending time with his family, you could find him playing poker or bowling with his friends. He was a lover of Armenian food, Boston sports teams, and the crap tables of Foxwoods Casino. His family and friends will miss his intellect and wit, his light sense of humor, and the many stories and tales of his well-lived life. They know he is smiling down on them from heaven with a mug of scalding hot coffee in hand. A visitation service will be held at McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24. Burial services and military honors will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, at 2:15. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from July 23 to July 30, 2019