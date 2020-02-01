|
Pamela M. (Keyes) Cotton, 68, formerly of Braintree, Mass., passed away in Maine, on January 26, 2020. Pam was born to Winslow Keyes and Marguerite Keyes and graduated from Walpole High School in 1969. She earned her LPN from Pondville State Hospital and worked for the VA Hospital in Jamaica Plain, Mass. Pam was a kind, loving woman, who was quick to crack a joke and even quicker to make you a lifelong friend. Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Dana Wilbur. She is survived by her daughters, Abigail Cotton and Marissa Keyes; her stepchildren, Eric, Melanie and Brian Wilbur and Tara Butman; her sisters, Lorraine (John) Peterson and Deborah (Tony) Ranaldi; brother, Winslow Keyes Jr.; and her dear friend, Susan Kelly. A celebration of Pam's life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Elks, 1197 Washington St., Weymouth, Mass.
