|
|
Patricia M. Flaherty, age 80, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her sister's home in Braintree, in the comfort of her loving family. Patricia was born in Boston, to the late John M. and Agnes T. (Hennessey) Flaherty. She was raised and educated in South Boston and was a graduate of Archbishop Cushing High School, Class of 1958. She had lived in Quincy for forty-five years, previously in Braintree for thirteen years. Patricia was employed as a supervisor in the housekeeping department at the former Quincy City Hospital for twenty years, retiring in 1999. Devoted mother of Theresa M. Medico of Bristol, Rhode Island, Edward J. Navis, Jr. of Braintree, Kathleen Rautiala of Weymouth, Martin F. Navis of Sydney, Australia, the late John P. Navis and the late Patricia Howard. She was the loving grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of seven. Dear sister of Joan Ridge of Abington, Robert J. Flaherty of Quincy, Mary McDonald of Virginia, Sheila Denn of Braintree. She was predeceased by Jean Lank, Doris Leva, John Flaherty, Richard Flaherty and James Flaherty. Patricia is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Monday, July 29 at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Anns Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Sunday 2-5 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Patricias memory may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Avenue (OV), Boston, MA 02215. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Braintree Forum from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019