Patrick Sweeney, age 86, of Braintree, entered into eternal life March 2, 2020. Pat was born and raised in CastleConnell, County Limerick Ireland. He came to Braintree many years ago. Mr. Sweeney was a self-employed builder and carpenter. He was a longtime parishioner of the Sacred Heart Church In Weymouth. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Bridget (O'Keefe) Sweeney. Beloved husband of Catherine (Cody) Sweeney. Devoted father of the late Declan Sweeney. Loving grandfather of Chad Fanning of Naas, County Kildare Ireland. Great-grandfather of Elsie. Father-in-law of Liz Sweeney of Kilkenny, Ireland. Beloved brother of the late Matthew and William Sweeney. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home 100 Washington St., Weymouth on Tuesday, March 10, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth Landing at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Monday, March 9, from 5 until 8 p.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For messages and directions, see Clancylucid.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020