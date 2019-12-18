Home

Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clare Church
1244 Liberty St.
Braintree, MA
View Map
Patrik L. Finnerty Obituary
Patrik Liam Finnerty, of Braintree, passed away unexpectedly, on December 14, 2019, at the age of 24. Patrik grew up in Braintree and graduated from Braintree High School. He then attended New England Institute of Art. Patrik worked most recently as a waiter and bartender in area restaurants. A devoted son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend, Patrik will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Patrik was the beloved son of Richard and Jo-Ann (Caruso) Finnerty; devoted brother of John P. Finnerty of Stoneham and Marissa Finnerty of So. Boston; dear grandson of Dorothy Caruso of Braintree and the late Paul Caruso and John and Patricia Finnerty. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, December 20, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington Street, Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, at 10 a.m. in St. Clare Church, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe page set up in Patrik's name that will help people suffering from this disease, www.gofundme.com/f/patrik-liam-finnerty. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019
