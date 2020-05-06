|
Paul Christopher Cirignano, 61 years of age, of Braintree, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at South Shore Hospital. Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Kathleen (Coakley) Cirignano. They have resided in Braintree, Mass. for the last 36 years. Paul is also survived by his beloved twin daughters, Cheryl L. Cirignano and fiance Kevin D. McMasters, of Braintree, and Lisa M. Cirignano and fiance Michael S. Fabiano of Braintree. He is the loving brother of Maryann A. Keough and the late Kevin Keough of Texas, the late Robert J. Cirignano and wife Kathleen Cirignano, of Braintree, Anthony P. Cirignano and his wife Mary Cirignano, of Stoneham. Paul is also survived by many loving brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews and many close friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Peck Funeral Home, on 516 Washington St., Braintree, on Thursday, May 7, from 1 - 3 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a mask/face covering upon entering the funeral home. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date due to the current state of emergency/shelter in place. Memorial donations may be sent to the following foundations in his name; , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, N.Y., 10016 or the National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX, 75231.
Published in Braintree Forum from May 6 to May 13, 2020