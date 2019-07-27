|
Paul J. Joyce, retired BPD detective of Braintree, originally of Dorchester, died July 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of 42 years to Patricia R. (Blasi) Joyce of Braintree, originally of Dorchester; cherished father of Christopher Joyce and his wife Courtney of Quincy and Jonathan Joyce of Braintree; son of the late John J. and Virginia (Landers) Joyce; loving brother of Virginia "Ginna" Cooper and her husband Stephen of Dorchester; devoted Papa of Brianna, Makayla and Christopher Joyce; son-in-law of the late Michael and Dorothy Blasi. Paul is also survived by his extended family, his brothers and sisters-in-law and his many nieces and nephews. Paul grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School. He started his career with the Boston Police Department as a patrolman on July 20, 1987 and throughout 30 years, served in several different fields. Paul earned his master's degree from Ana Maria College. He rose to the rank of detective and was stationed at District E-18 - Hyde Park. After a successful and fulfilling career, Paul retired on Sept. 14, 2017. Paul will be remembered as a devoted family man and a dedicated police officer. He will be sadly missed by all those who were fortunate to have known him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to Cops for Kids with Cancer, P.O. Box 850956, Braintree, MA 02185. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in Braintree Forum from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019