Paul J. Woletskas, of Braintree, formerly of South Boston, passed away on April 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary P. (Gately) Woletskas. Loving father of Julie A. Woletskas of Stoughton, and Leah M. Nabstedt and her husband, Joseph, of Braintree. Brother of James T. Woletskas of Easton, and Dennis C. Woletskas and Robert M. Woletskas both of Stoughton. Cherished Papa to Patrick, Jack, Danny, and Paul. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, April 5, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home,, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral services will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. South Weymouth. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA, 02379 See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019