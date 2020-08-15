1/
Pauline M. Powers
Pauline M. Powers, age 94, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on August 10, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1925. She was the daughter of Joseph and Helen Guerrin Lasquade of Malden. She was a graduate of Cheverus High School, in Malden. She was married to Edward L. Powers, who worked for the Highway Department in the City of Boston. Family life was very important to her and to the rest of her family. Pauline worked in the cafeteria of the Boston Post Office, as a cashier. She loved to swim and was nicknamed as being "Esther Williams" of the Atlantic Ocean. She would swim at the City Point Beach in Southie. Cooking was Paulines passion. Cooking was her passion, especially her pasta and meatballs, among many other dishes. Pauline loved dancing, as well. She also enjoyed many nights watching the "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy". She enjoyed weekends in Rockport and New Hampshire. Pauline was a great mother and a second mother to most. She was a very loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her beloved daughters, Charlene Perry of Braintree, Lillian Murphy of Duxbury, and Loretta Duyette, of Manchester, NH. Her only son, Edward Powers, passed away before Pauline. Pauline leaves behind a beloved brother, John Lasquade of Middleborough, MA. Pauline leaves behind eleven beloved grandchildren, Chandrea, Loretta, Danielle, Jimmy, Melissa, Jessica, Andrea, Brianna, Sean, Stacey, and Pauline. She also leaves behind ten great-grandchildren. She has many beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Saint Jude Research Hospital. Visiting hours will be on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 3 to 7 PM, at the Braintree Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington Street. A Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Saturday, August 15th, at 10:30 AM at the Braintree Peck Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Blue Hill Cemetery 700 West Street in Braintree.

August 13, 2020
Lost to us...another loving, noble lady from the "Greatest Generation.' Condolences to the family
Tommy
August 12, 2020
She Was my AWESOME AUNTIE SHE WAS AMAZING ITS LIKE YOU THROW A PEBBLE IN THE WATER AND YOU HAVE THAT RIPPLE EFFECT SHE TOUCHED SO MANY LIVES OUR FAMILY TREE IS SAD BY OUR LOSS ALL WHO KNEW HER LOVED N LOVE HER SHE WILL BE SO GREATLY MISSED MY LOVE THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH MY DEAR COUSINS WHO LOST THEIR DEAR MOTHER GRANDMOTHER N GR8 GRANDMOTHER N MY DAD WHO LOST HIS AWESOME AND WONDERFUL SISTER❤❤❤
Debbie Lasquade
