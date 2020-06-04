Having been next door neighbors at 50 Staniford St, we had very fine memories over 30 years. I always enjoyed talking with Peter and driving him crazy with questions. Of course, while he gave me advice on estate planning and tax matters, I gave hie advise about bankruptcy and collections. Our offices celebrated Christmas together so that everything wasn't business. He will be a great advisor in heaven.

My condolences to the entire Sorgi family.

Leonard Krulewich