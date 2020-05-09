|
Philip J. Phil Fontana, 77 years old, of Braintree, fell asleep peacefully at home in the arms of his loving family on Monday, May 4th, 2020. Phil is survived by his loving wife Patricia Pat (Shurila) from West Roxbury. Cherished father of daughter Christine and her husband Don McIvor of Plymouth; and son Philip and his wife Johanna (Guevin) Fontana from Wilmington. Dear grandfather to Jarrad and his wife Amber McIvor of Fort Hood Texas, Ian and Shane McIvor from Plymouth, Lindsay, Noelle and Kierstin Fontana from Wilmington. Phil was blessed to have 2 great-grandchildren Jayde and Jax McIvor also from Texas. Devoted brother of Joy Girardi and her husband Dennis of Weymouth, and Joseph (deceased) and his wife Jeannie from Dedham. Brother-in-law to Carol and Jerry Burke of Plymouth, Betty Podgurski, Paul Shurila of West Roxbury and Joseph Shurila and Jane Lawless of York Beach Maine. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Family was Phil's life. He was a retiree from Boston Edison Company. If he wasnt at work you could find him in his yard working in his garden, cutting the lawn, in his garage keeping busy or in the driveway washing or waxing his cars. For a hobby he raised and raced pigeons for many years. But what he loved most was being with his family. Phil was known as Pup" to all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved playing a game of 21 with the older grandkids, and with the younger ones he played peek-a-boo, Thumbelina finger puppet, or rides on his knee as he tickled them. Every toddler got lifted to the top of the fridge for a picture. He left us all with special memories, individual nicknames that he gave to all of us or special unique phrases that we will never forget. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and services will remain private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Lung Cancer Research. Please make checks payable to: Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology c/o Dana Farber Center, 450 Brookline Ave Suite 1240D, Boston, MA 02213. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from May 9 to May 17, 2020