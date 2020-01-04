|
Philip J. Phil Warsheski, of Weymouth formerly of Braintree passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness, December 31, 2019 at the age of 34. Beloved son of Robert J. and Paula A. (Casey) Warsheski of Englewood, FL and formerly of Braintree. Phil was born in Boston grew up in Braintree where he graduated from Braintree High School, Class of 2004. He was a construction worker for Devin Property Maintenance Co. of Braintree. He was a member the Braintree Post, Chapter 29, the Braintree Sons of Italy Lodge and the Bocce Club, Quincy. He was also a devoted and enthusiastic N.E. Patriots fan. Phils greatest joy however came from spending time with family and friends. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who new him. He is survived by his grandfather John S. Casey of Englewood, FL, sister Sara J. Teal and her husband Jim of E. Bridgewater and is the loving uncle of Robert J. Teal. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Reposing at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree MA until 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, So. Braintree Sq. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be Monday January 6, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Braintree Post, Chapter #29, 788 Liberty St., Braintree MA 02184. To leave a sympathy message visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in Braintree Forum from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2020