McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Phyllis A. Atkinson

Phyllis A. Atkinson Obituary
Phyllis A. (Consalvi) (Dovell) Atkinson of Quincy, formerly of Braintree, age 89, died January 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frank Atkinson and Paul E. Dovell. She was the daughter of the late Inez and John Consalvi of Quincy; sister of Frances Consalvi, John "Jack" Consalvi and his wife Nancy of Quincy and the late Eugene Consalvi of NV. She was the beloved mother of Paul Dovell and his wife Gail of Pembroke, Deborah Bennett and her husband James of Milton, Stephen Dovell and his wife Michele of East Bridgewater and Richard Dovell and his wife Donna of Carver. "Nonnie" was the much loved grandmother of twelve and a great-grandmother of fifteen children. Services will be private and are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020
