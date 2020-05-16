|
Phyllis Ann (Nash) Leary, age 85 of Braintree, passed away peacefully at home and welcomed into heaven on May 6, 2020. Beloved wife of John W. Leary for 60 years. Loving mother to Jack and his wife Betty of Stoughton, Daniel and his partner Cindy Angelis of Londonderry, N.H., Michael and his wife Mary of Sandwich, and Thomas and his wife Karen of Rockland. Devoted nana to Ryan, Patrick, Sean, Kevin, Stephen, Emily, Christine, Caitlyn and Allyson. Dear sister of Jane Whitaker of Braintree, Margaret Cain of Avon and the late Maureen Setterlund. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was a past member of the Braintree Women's Golf Association. Phyllis loved to travel and enjoyed cruising all over the world including multiple trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Caribbean, Ireland, Scotland and Europe. Phyllis was a devout Catholic. She belonged to the St. Thomas More Parish in Braintree and spread her love of God as a CCD teacher and helping grow the Damascus Retreat Group. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister and Prefect of the Lady's Sodality. Phyllis made many life-long friends through the church. Visiting hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree,with one person at a time meeting with 9 members of the family. The funeral service will be on May 21, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Knollwood Cemetery, 321 High Street in Canton, MA 02021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Phyllis's name to the St. Thomas More Parish at https://stmbraintree.weshareonline.org/.
Published in Braintree Forum from May 16 to May 23, 2020