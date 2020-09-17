Phyllis Marilyn (Cain) Birtwell of Whitman, was born in Boston on February 25, 1928 to George Douglas Cain and Caryl Howes Cain of Weymouth, and died on April 17, 2020 of COVID-19. Phyllis was raised in Weymouth where she was a graduate of Weymouth High School class of 1945. After high school she entered the Nursing Cadet program and graduated in 1949 from Cambridge City Hospital School of Nursing, where she earned her Registered Nursing degree. Phyllis was employed as a registered nurse in Braintree for many years. Phyllis was a member of the Rainbow Girls, Weymouth Assembly and was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Weymouth. She was a descendant (12th generation) of the Mayflower and Thomas Howes, founder of the Town of Yarmouth, MA. Her hobbies were reading, attending ceramic classes, and traveling. Phyllis was a long-time resident of Braintree and Whitman. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Frederick (Fred) Birtwell. She is survived by her six children: Frederick Birtwell Jr., Whitman; Leslie Pearce, Whitman; Philip Birtwell (Joyce), Port Orange, FL; Gary Birtwell (Margaret), Abington; Dianne Hoffman (Kevin), Topsham, ME; David Birtwell (Michele), Taunton; and her brother David Cain, Santa Paula, CA. Phyllis is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Samantha Birtwell, Pawtucket, RI; Heather Nikolayenko, North Attleboro; Sarah Conroy, Cohasset; Amanda Larkin, Topsham, ME; Melanie Hoffman, Freeport, ME; Lindsey McGarvey, Freeport, ME; Derek Birtwell, Taunton; Rachel Birtwell, Taunton; and three great-grandchildren, Eoin Houlihan, Cohasset; Madelynn Larkin, Topsham, ME; and Jaxson Larkin, Topsham, ME. Phyllis is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Phyllis is predeceased by her brother George (Buddy) Cain, her sister Mildred Donnellan and son-in-law Richard (Dick) Pearce. A celebration of life for Phyllis will be private. Donations in memory of Phyllis can be made to: The Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL17, Chicago, IL 60601.