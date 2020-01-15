|
Priscilla A. Urann, age 76, passed away peacefully in the Sunrise of Norwood on Saturday, January 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Boston, March 11, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Gordon F. and Bethan L. (Leavitt) Urann. She was raised in Quincy and graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree with the Class of 1960. Following her graduation, Priscilla attended Mount Saint Marys College for two years before earning her bachelors degree with a focus on sociology from Emmanuel College in Boston in 1964. She took her first social workers position with the Boston Redevelopment Authority (BRA) after completing her education. Priscilla transitioned to the role of a homemaker after welcoming her daughter, Beth, and took on a strong role in her new community of Braintree. She served as a CCD teacher in her parish and as the leader of the local Campfire Girls. As Beth grew up and was enrolled in school, Priscilla returned to her social work, finding a dual role position with the William B. Rice Eventide Home in Quincy, where she served as a social worker and the activities director. She went on to serve as the administrator of Eventide for more than 20 years before her retirement in 2003. Throughout her life, Priscilla was a dedicated New England Patriots fan. She held season tickets from 1970 through the 1986 season, after which she was always sure to watch the game. She would have lively conversations with her friends and family about the Patriots, whether they were doing well or poorly, and always looked forward to competing in her familys fantasy football league. Priscilla also loved to golf, taking any opportunity to spend the day on the course with her close friends. She also enjoyed some quiet time, relaxing with a good book, tending to her gardens or spending time with her dogs. In more recent years, Priscilla became interested in the English Premier League, enjoying conversations about soccer with her grandchildren. Most of all, she loved being surrounded by her family and greatly enjoyed family vacations in Marstons Mills, Gunrock, and especially Longboat Key, Fla. She was the loving mother of Beth Muccini and her husband Andrew Brownsword of Walpole; cherished grandmother of Matthew, Benjamin, Christian, and Sophia; sister of Carol McCarthy of Hingham and the late Joan Barker. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Priscillas visitation on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either, CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, www.psp.org or Forever Home Rescue New England, 106 Adams St, Medfield, MA 02052, www.foreverhomeresucue.org.
Published in Braintree Forum from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020