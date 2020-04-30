Home

Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Richard C. Coffey

Richard C. Coffey Obituary
Richard C. Coffey of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, passed away April 28, 2020, at South Shore Hospital. Born in Boston, he was raised in Mattapan and live in Quincy for many years before moving to Braintree in 2003. He worked for the MBTA as a Yardmaster for many years before retiring. Beloved husband of Joan M. (Gleavy). Father of Darci and Kellie Lamothe both of Braintree, Richard Lamothe of Boston, and Kerri Brewster and her husband Mike of Hanover. Proud Papa of Harrison Brewster. Brother of Margaret Hartz of N.M. and the late Dennis Coffey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services are private and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the at . For guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020
