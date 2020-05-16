Home

Richard M. Wright, life-long resident of Braintree, passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2020, leaving behind his wife of 30 years, Kathryn Coady-Wright. He is also survived by his son Jamie and wife Kelly Wright of Plympton, his son Casey Wright of Hallandale Beach, Fla., and his grandchildren Annabelle, Patrick (PJ), and Maxwell Wright, all of Plympton. Survived by siblings, Robert and wife Jane of Pembroke, Dennis and wife Kim of Quincy, Alan and wife Donna of Scituate and Linda and husband Kevin Murphy of Scituate; and his niece Jacqueline (White) Miller of Pembroke and many nieces and nephews of the Wright family. Richard leaves behind life-long friends Joseph Pendergast of Braintree, Kenneth Roberts of Rockland, and Billy Burton of Carver. He will be missed by his extended Coady family members. Richard is predeceased by parents Robert and Frances Wright, and his beloved sister Ellen (Wright) White who passed away in 2019 after a long illness. Richard was an experienced builder and highly skilled finish carpenter. Having worked alongside his brother Robert and nephew John for many good years having built approximately 2,000 custom homes both north and south of Boston. Funeral services are private. A graveside service and gathering will be scheduled for family and friends at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications. html Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from May 16 to May 23, 2020
