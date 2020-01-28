|
|
Richard "Dick" "Sonny" Omar of Braintree, passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 24, 2020, at the age of 89. Born in Detroit, MI, Dick proudly served in the United States Marine Corps as a Refrigeration Specialist during the Korean War. He was a Master Pipefitter and Refrigeration Contractor and held active licenses well into retirement. Dick worked at Quincy Foundry, Thomas Engineering, Quincy Market Cold Storage and as Filene's Property Maintenance manager. He was acknowledged for his work in energy conservation by Governor Edward King. Dick had a love of music and nature, which he generously shared with others. He enjoyed spending time cross-country skiing and hiking. Dick was a kind and caring man who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Beloved husband of the late Florence, he was the loving father of Teresa (Jack), Cindy (Sean), Pat (Dan), Richard S. (Diana), William and the late Sandra (Jeff); loving companion of Pauline; dear son of the late Mohammed and Genevieve. He was predeceased by his siblings John, Mary, Eva and David. Dick is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A private service was held on Tuesday, January 28, at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, Braintree, followed by burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations may be made in Dicks memory to Friends of the Blue Hills, Trail Maintenance Program, P.O. Box 416, Milton, MA 02186.
Published in Braintree Forum from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020