Rita K. (Hardy) Burke, 87, formerly of Braintree, passed away October 22, 2019, at the Colonial Nursing Home in Weymouth. She was the loving mother of Margaret "Maggie" Gallardo-Cortez; and dear grandmother of Marisol Gallardo-Cortez, both of Stoughton; sister of Eileen Marie Hardy of Maine. Born and raised in Dorchester, she had been a resident of Braintree for 50 years. Rita had worked as an executive assistant for Piatelli Construction for 20 years, retiring in 2000. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26, at 10:30 a.m. in St Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin Street (Rte. 37), Braintree, prior to the Mass from 9-10 a.m. Interment in Milton Cemetery. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019