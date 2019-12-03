|
Rita M. (Moisan) Koury, age 98, of Quincy, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in the comfort of her loving family. Rita was born to the late Henry L. and Julia E. (Ouellette) Moisan in Clinton, where she was raised and educated. She had lived in Quincy for the past year, previously in Braintree for thirty-five years, West Palm Beach, Florida for ten years, and earlier, Quincy for many years. Rita was a self-employed seamstress and devoted homemaker. She was a kind and generous person with a wonderful sense of humor and was dedicated to her family. Devoted mother of Richard M. Koury and his partner Mary McGuire of San Francisco, Calif., Peter J. Koury of Pembroke, and Loraine M. Koury of San Francisco, Calif. Loving grandmother of Peter J. Koury of Washington, D.C. and Joseph S. Koury of Boston. One of six siblings, Rita was the dear sister of Henry Moisan of Boynton Beach, Fla. and was predeceased by Wilfred Moisan, Leo Moisan, Louis Moisan, and Theresa Parker. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Thursday, December 5, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, Friday, December 6, at 8 a.m., prior to the funeral Mass in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington Street, Braintree at 9 oclock. Interment to follow at Braintree Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in Ritas memory may be made to the . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Braintree Forum from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019