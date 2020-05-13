|
Robert P. "Bob" Monteforte, lifelong resident of Braintree, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, at the age of 74. A lifelong resident of Braintree, Bob graduated from Braintree High School. He was retired from the Braintree Water Department, where he had worked for many years. Bob was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree, having also receiving all his sacraments there. A devoted son, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Bob will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Robert was the loving father of Cathy Monteforte of Brockton. Devoted brother of Rosemarie Carlino of Braintree. Son of the late Rosario and Florence (Tocci) Monteforte. Cherished grandfather to Mark Monteforte, Johnny Rice and Christopher Rice all of Brockton and great grandfather to Kristina Monteforte. Dear uncle to Lisa Mariani of Randolph, Daniel Carlino of Iowa and Philip Carlino of Bridgewater. The Monteforte family would like to thank the Critical Care Unit at South Shore Hospital and the staff at Grove Manor Estates for their exceptional work and care that Bob received during his illness. Bob's family will honor and remember his life privately at a graveside service in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree and a memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from May 13 to May 20, 2020