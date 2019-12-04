Home

Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
View Map
Scott G. Cameron Obituary
Scott Gray Cameron, 71, passed away suddenly at his home in Braintree. Mr. Cameron was a graduate of Northeastern University and received an MBA from Boston College. He was an avid traveler and sportsman, and enjoyed skiing, hiking and biking. He is survived by his beloved sister, Gail Fantegrossi, and her husband Vincent Fantegrossi, his nephew Eric Fantegrossi and niece Andrea Fantegrossi and her husband Arun Jaganathan, as well as a grand nephew, Aiden Jaganathan, and numerous cousins and friends. Visiting hours on Thursday, December 5, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mortimer Peck, 516 Washington St., Braintree. A memorial service held at the same location on Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m, followed by interment at Blue Hills Cemetery.
Published in Braintree Forum from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019
