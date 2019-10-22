|
Serafino A. Ricci, age 90, of Ormond Beach, Fla., formerly of Braintree and Quincy, Mass., died peacefully, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Seaside Manor of Ormond Beach, in the comfort of his loving daughter. Serafino was born in Anversa, degli Abruzzi, Italy, to the late Attilio and Teresa (DiCesare) Ricci. Raised and educated in Anversa, he immigrated to the United States at the age of twenty-one, after his marriage to Maria Nina Tiberi. They lived in Quincy for over twenty years before moving to Braintree where they resided for twenty-two years. Serafino had lived in Ormond Beach, Fla. for over twenty-five years. He had worked at the former Polaroid Corporation as a crew chief for thirty-five years. Earlier, he had been employed as a barber and owner of the former Tonys Barber Shop in North Quincy. As a young man, he had served in the Italian Army. Serafino was a kind and gentle man, who loved living in Florida. He was an avid walker and also enjoyed fishing. Most of all, Serafino was devoted to his family and especially to his cherished grandchildren. Beloved husband of the late Maria Nina (Tiberi) Ricci. Devoted father of Teresa M. Gallo and her husband Robert of Kingston and Tilo J. Ricci of Weymouth. Loving grandfather of Renee Gallo, Michael Gallo, Branden Gallo and his wife Jami, Roman Ricci and Ryan Ricci. He was also grandfather of the late Stephanie Gallo. The last of five siblings, he was predeceased by Costanzo Ricci, Connie DelVecchio, Jeanna Ricci, and Enrica Marcelli. Serafino is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, October 25 at 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Thursday 4-7 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Serafinos memory may be made to the . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Braintree Forum from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019