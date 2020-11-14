Shawn Rae Hewson of Braintree, beloved father of Aaliyah, treasured son of Ruth (Wigandt) and Richard Hewson, and of Teresa Grimaldi and JaShawn Tate, tragically and unexpectedly passed away late Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the age of 28. Shawn was a loving father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. Shawn was known for his positivity, his handsome smile (and his infectious laugh), his ability to bring everyone together, his genuine gift of helping others, and his numerous talents. He enjoyed his time with his family and had a great love of dogs. His family's love for Shawn will never end, and his memory lives on through his daughter Aaliyah; his mother, Ruth; his biological mother and father, Teresa and JaShawn; his grandmothers, Marcia and Evelyn; his grandfathers, Dave and Fred; his siblings, Breanna (Cameron), Jamal, Anthony, Christopher, Christa (Steven), Linda, Glenn (Susan), Darrel (Van), Brian (Robin), Douglas (Leslie), Jabari and Jay-Lyn; his nephew, Darren; his aunts, Sherine and Donna; his uncle Vito; his cousins, Julie and Louie; and his numerous other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; and his loving girlfriend, Denise Jimenez. He is embraced in Paradise by his father, Richard, his Auntie, Gladys, and his cousin, Bobby. In light of the pandemic, family members and close friends can attend services on Thursday, November 19, and Friday, November 20. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the memorial fund being established in Shawn's honor.



