Shyla E. Settles, 78, of Braintree, passed away on Wednesday June 3, 2020. Shyla was born in Maine and was a graduate of Sanford High School playing basketball and tennis. Shyla continued her love of sports and was a member of the Hingham Outdoor Tennis Club, Wollaston Golf Club and coached the Thayer Academy Girls Tennis Team. Shyla was an executive with Settles Glass Companies and the first woman President of the Neighborhood Club in Quincy. Shyla had a passion for charitable work and sat on the Board of the Marge Crispin Center in Braintree as well as helping many other charitable organizations. Shyla's exceptional ability to socialize and rally people played a vital part in the building of the new Braintree Public Library. Shylas first love was always her husband and family which included her many grandchildren to whom she was known as Meme'. Shyla is survived by her husband Richard C. Settles of Braintree; her daughter and spouse Michelle and Joseph Weidenhamer of Illinois; sons Scott D'Orval of New Hampshire, and Mary and Robert D'Orval of Cohasset; her brother Fredrick Bates of Maine: her grandchildren Amy Ohlson, Shyla Robinson, Jonathan Robinson and Bryan D'Orval. Shyla will be greatly missed by all fortunate to cross her path. The family will celebrate Shyla's life at a later date due to the safety of loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. For online condolences, visit www.hamellydon.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2020.