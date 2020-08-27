Stephen M. Bessemer died peacefully at South Shore Hospital on August 18, 2020, at the age of 84, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bridgeport, Conn., he was the son of the Rev. Dr. Stephen and Lilla Boszormenyi Bessemer. He was a graduate of Bassick High School and Tufts University in Medford. Steve was a Braintree resident for 59 years and had a longtime employment at New England Life Insurance, Mass Mutual Insurance and John Hancock Insurance. Steve loved sports during his life and enjoyed, from a young age, playing tennis, softball, bowling, hunting and fishing. Countless hours were spent on his raft fishing on peaceful Sunset Lake. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sue Gerke Bessemer, son Jeffery and Janet Bessemer of Marshfield and daughter Wendy Galligani of Braintree. Loving grandchildren Alicia and Patrick Cartier of Plymouth, Richard Vaughan and Michael Vaughan of Braintree, Joseph and Ashton Vaughan of Quincy, Samantha Bessemer and Natasha Bessemer of Marshfield and Alexander Bessemer of Whittier, Calif. Proud great-grandfather of Hailey Cartier of Plymouth and Ciara O'Kane of Marshfield. Brother-in-law of Sandra and Robert Lake of Milton. Brother of the late Eva Blair of New York, N.Y., and Cornelia Hatfield of Devon, Conn. Arrangements are by the Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels in Braintree, view at peckservices.com
. A private burial will be at the Blue Hill Cemetery.