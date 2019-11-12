|
|
Thomas B. Timcoe, age 66, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully, Friday, November 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Thomas was born and raised in South Boston, to the late Willard and Mary (Harrington) Timcoe and had lived in Quincy for fifty-one years. Tom was employed as a printer all his life, working for Bradford Publishing, the Patriot Ledger, Quincy Medical Center, Signal Graphics, and currently Hub Pen in Braintree. He had previously worked for the Boston Red Sox and was co-owner of E & T Ceramics & Printing in Quincy. Tom was a fifty-year member of Post 380 Sons of the American Legion, serving as a National Vice Commander and Past Commander and held many other positions within the Massachusetts detachment. He served as an usher at Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church and was a member of the Holy Name Society. Active in community affairs, Tom was past president of the Houghs Neck Community Council, supporting all of their many activities and also served as the editor of the Houghs Neck Bulletin. He was a former recipient of the Good Neighbor Award. He loved sailing and was a lifetime member of the Quincy Yacht Club. Tom loved Houghs Neck, the ocean, lighthouses, trains, and his two cats, Callie and Bandit. Beloved husband for forty-three years of Eileen B. (Darrow) Timcoe. One of nine siblings, he was the devoted brother of Marianne McCormack and her husband Thomas of Quincy, Deborah Favorito of Weymouth, James Timcoe of Florida, Judith Morris and her husband Thomas, Charles Timcoe, all of Quincy, Michael Timcoe and his wife Karyn of Marshfield, and was pre-deceased by Thelma Powers and John Timcoe. Dear son-in-law of Veva Darrow of Quincy and brother-in-law of Veva Johnson of Pembroke. Tom is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, November 15th at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Thursday 3 | 7 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Toms memory may be made to the Houghs Neck Community Council Scholarship Fund, c/o David DiBona, 45 Turner Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or Freedom Service Dogs of America, 7193 S Dillon Court, Englewood, CO 80112. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Braintree Forum from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019